Manitoba aims to be ready to deliver 1.5M vaccines from April to June
Manitoba hopes to provide 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots per day from April to June.
Manitoba hopes to provide 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots per day from April to June, says Johanu Botha, co-lead of the province's vaccine implementation task force.
In total, that would amount to 1.5 million doses in those three months, he said Wednesday — but all of it hinges on vaccine supply.
