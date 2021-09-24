Vaccine, testing mandates for some Manitoba government workers start Oct. 18

New public health rules requiring some Manitoba government employees who work with the public to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing will come into effect in just over three weeks.

The public health order goes into effect Oct. 18 and impacts any public servant with direct and ongoing contact with vulnerable populations, the province said in a news release on Friday.

The province first announced last month that vaccinations would be required.

The new rules apply to the following workers:

Health-care personnel.

School personnel.

Licensed child-care facility personnel.

Public servants who regularly have direct and ongoing or prolonged direct contact with vulnerable populations.

Child and family service personnel.

Funded agency personnel in direct contact with vulnerable populations.

Home care workers.

Paramedics.

Rapid testing will be made available at workplaces for unvaccinated employees.

Regular COVID-19 test sites will still be available to those workers if they test positive for COVID-19, have symptoms of the illness or have been directed by public health to get tested there.

The order doesn't apply to private and not-for-profit organizations.

It also won't affect organizations "that may choose to enact their own vaccination or testing requirements," the release said.

Businesses that choose to take that step will be able to access rapid tests through the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

