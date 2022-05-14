3rd fire at vacant Stella Avenue house causes major damage

The roof and chimney of a home in north Winnipeg collapsed after a fire ripped through it early Saturday morning — the third time firefighters have been called there.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews responded to the fire at a vacant two-storey house on the 400 block of Stella Avenue, between Salter and Powers streets.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the house, and wind gusts of more than 60 kilometres per hour made fighting the fire difficult, a Saturday news release from the City of Winnipeg said.

Firefighters used heavy streams of water and an aerial ladder to fight the blaze, which was under control shortly after 1 a.m. Crews remained there to monitor conditions and put out hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

As a precaution, firefighters asked one occupant from a neighbouring house to leave, and checked on the roof of another nearby house.

The burned house had major structural damage, including a collapsed roof, chimney, and second floor. That comes in addition to damage from two previous fires, the city said. It did not indicate when the previous fires happened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

