House fire closes northbound lanes of Disraeli Freeway in Winnipeg

A fire in a vacant duplex is creating heavy smoke in the area of the Disraeli Freeway and all northbound traffic on the thoroughfare is blocked near Main Street.

It is expected firefighters will be there through the morning and drivers are urged to find other routes.

Emergency crews were called to the two-storey building, at the corner of Disraeli and Lily Street, around 4:40 a.m. Monday.

Flames and smoke were already pouring out of the structure when they arrived, which made conditions too unsafe for crews to enter. Instead, an aerial ladder is being used to get water into the structure from above.

Water pours through a gaping hole in the roof of the duplex. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Most of the southbound lanes of Disraeli remain open, but the median lane is closed.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No damage estimates are available at this time.

The residence also had a fire that sent three people to hospital in 2018, when it was a rooming house.

A man told CBC News at the time that he had to drag his elderly grandmother off the floor and through a window out onto a balcony.

