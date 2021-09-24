Manitoba spends $2.8M to boost vaccination rates among urban Indigenous population

Manitoba is spending $2.8 million to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among First Nation, Métis and Inuit people living in the province's cities.

The money will help expand the role of urban Indigenous vaccine clinics and other outreach efforts in neighbourhoods with lower vaccine uptake.

Friday's announcement was made at Thunderbird House in Winnipeg by Premier Kelvin Goertzen, Health Minister Audrey Gordon and Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere, in partnership with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak.

The lion's share of the money, $2.1 million, is earmarked to extend immunization clinics at the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre and Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre locations in Winnipeg until December 2021.

The remainder will be spent as follows:

$250,000 for those same organizations to operate a mobile immunization clinic over the next several months in Winnipeg's downtown and Point Douglas neighbourhoods, including door-to-door outreach.

$347,000 to extend immunization clinics at the Portage la Prairie Renewal Corporation, Ma-Mow-We-Tak Friendship Centre in Thompson and Brandon Friendship Centre in Brandon until December 2021.

$65,000 for a new staff position at Ongomiizwin Health Services to act as a liaison between the provincial vaccine implementation task force, Indigenous governance organizations and vaccine service providers.

$33,000 to support the immunization clinics held earlier this year by the Manitoba Inuit Association.

