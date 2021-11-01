Update from police on Winnipeg hospital stabbing, homicides set for 11 a.m.

Police will give an update on their investigation into a stabbing at Winnipeg's Seven Oaks General Hospital and two homicides discovered the same day.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP will speak at a news conference at 11 a.m. CT. It will be live streamed here.

Police have said they believe the man arrested in the stabbing is also responsible for the two homicides.

Officers found the body of a 73-year-old woman around 12:40 p.m. CT on Oct. 27 at a home in New Bothwell, a small community about 40 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

Police found out a suspect was in the area of Leila Avenue and McPhillips Street in Winnipeg, which is the location of Seven Oaks Hospital, and were on their way there when they were called about the stabbing at the hospital.

Later that evening, RCMP went to the 300 block of Toronto Street in Winnipeg's West End as part of their investigation into the New Bothwell homicide. They found the body of a man in his 70s, who is also believed to be the victim of a homicide.