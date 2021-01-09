Questions remain about how unvaccinated paramedics will get COVID-19 testing, association says

With the deadline for health-care workers to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face mandatory testing just hours away, there's still uncertainty about how the process will work for some paramedics in different regions of the province, says the administrative director for the Paramedic Association of Manitoba.

"Paramedics have communicated that the information is very last minute, it's kind of scarce, there's a lot of unknowns and they just really are kind of uncertain as to how things are going to roll out," Rebecca Clifton told CBC News.

Starting Monday, health-care workers in Manitoba who are unvaccinated or who have not disclosed their vaccine status will have to take a rapid COVID-19 every 48 hours. Those who choose not to be tested will be put on unpaid leave.

Manitoba Shared Health said as of Friday, 31,508 of the 42,000 health-care professionals affected by the new rule had disclosed whether they had been vaccinated. Of those who had declared their vaccination status so far, Shared Health said 1,801 workers were unvaccinated and will have to be tested regularly.

Clifton said she's not sure how many of the more than 2,000 people represented by the association will face regular testing.

However, she said there appears to be a lack of communication about where some rural paramedics who are required to be tested regularly will be able to access it starting Monday.

Rebecca Clifton, administrative director of the Paramedic Association of Manitoba, says there's a lack of information on how COVID-19 rapid testing will work for rural paramedics in Manitoba. (CBC/John Einarson)

She said she's hearing information has been vague in the Prairie Mountain health region.

Another concern she's heard is that paramedics in the Interlake-Eastern health region will have to visit a rapid testing site in Selkirk, or sites in Winnipeg, she said.

"The Interlake region, it stretches as far north as Ashern, Gypsumville, Pine Falls," said Clifton. "It is, you know, quite a distance even to get to Selkirk. So the travel time alone is concerning."

A spokesperson for Manitoba Shared Health said in a statement Sunday that the vast majority of health-care workers — including paramedics — are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The emailed statement said that information from the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority was provided on Friday and indicates all hospitals and personal care homes in the region will offer rapid testing.

"Paramedics and other community-based staff who are required to participate in rapid testing will be able to access testing at one of these locations. Additionally, staff commuting to the health region from Winnipeg may be able to visit testing locations in that city."

The spokesperson said staff should speak with supervisors to find out what testing site they should attend and that there will be tests available to paramedics working in remote EMS stations in the IERHA if they aren't close to one.

"Similar structures for providing rapid testing are in place across all health regions," the statement said.

Messaging for front lines

Clifton called Sunday's statement from Shared Health encouraging. She hopes that message will quickly make its way from supervisors to the paramedics on the front lines who will need to get tested regularly.

"I hope in fact that is the case because every communication so far we have heard from paramedics is drastically different and there is a lot of concern out there that we are hearing," she said.

She hopes any miscommunication about the process will be rectified, she said.

"We know already that a large staffing crisis exists, we know that paramedics are already tired from battling this pandemic and from the shortages and from the large call volumes," she said.

"We just don't want to see this add to further burnout, or stressors, or anxiety and then ultimately ends up with paramedics not being at work and not being in those ambulances."