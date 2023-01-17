Aged out of foster care, a young Winnipegger struggles to find safe place to live

Aged out of foster care, meet a young Winnipegger who struggles to find clean, safe, affordable housing. Video: Sidney Phommarath and Melvin Daligdig

For many Winnipeggers, getting through the winter is all about survival.

The financial math is tough for many people. Add the rising cost of food and essentials to high rents and it can be difficult to make ends meet.

For Cheyanne McKay, 23, finding safe, affordable housing in the face of gender and age discrimination is also part of the troubling equation.

"All I ever really wanted is a stable place to live," said McKay, who uses they/them pronouns.

McKay's personal story is the final episode of Unsafe Spaces, a three-part video series highlighting housing challenges facing young people. (You can see Part 1 here and Part 2 here.)

McKay lived in foster care from ages 13 to 16, and then moved out on their own. For McKay, they would just like to live in an apartment without cockroaches or bedbugs.

"That would be nice," they laughed. But that's not their reality.

Winnipegger Cheyanne McKay, 23, aged out of foster care and has struggled to find a comfortable and secure place to live within their budget. (Sidney Phommarath)

McKay says odds aren't in their favour if you are low income. Rental companies also often pass over potential tenants with any connections to Child and Family Services, they said.

McKay's current apartment building hosts drug dealers, users and partiers, who aren't ideal neighbours, they say.

But it's just a situation that McKay has learned to accept, and for now, it'll have to do.

"It's no different than the last place I was living," they say with a shrug.

McKay says they have lived in apartment blocks that were also home to drug dealers and partyers and didn't feel safe. (Sidney Phommarath)

This three-part video series by filmmakers Sidney Phommarath and Melvin Daligdig explores housing challenges faced by three young Winnipeggers and the advice they have for their peers.

(Adam Myatt for CBC )