Man found unresponsive near Elmwood home pronounced dead at hospital

A man is dead after Winnipeg police found him unresponsive in Elmwood early Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of an injured male on Johnson Avenue east of Henderson Highway around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, a police news release said.

Police found a man who was unresponsive on the ground near a home and provided emergency medical care, the news release said.

The man was taken in critical condition to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police did not provide further details about the man or the cause of his death.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

