CBC Indigenous, Manitoba, Unreserved take home national RTDNA awards

A CBC Radio documentary, an innovative digital language project created by CBC Indigenous and CBC Manitoba reporting are among the winners of five national Radio TV Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards.

CBC Indigenous was honoured with the Adrienne Clarkson award for diversity and the digital media award for its long-term project Original Voices, which explores the diverse Indigenous languages that exist across the country.

CBC Radio's Unreserved won the Dave Rogers award for best long feature for the documentary Road Trip With My Kokum by Kaitlyn Swan.

In it, Swan recounts a week-long road trip with her grandmother Lorna Standingready, which involved going to significant places that affected her life, including residential schools she attended.

CBC Manitoba won two national awards after taking home eight 2020 RTDNA Prairie region awards in April.

We are Salvageable won the Sam Ross Award for best opinion and commentary in the TV category.

CBC Manitoba's radio coverage of the northern search for murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky won the Byron MacGregor Award for a large market audience.

The RTDNAs celebrate the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

