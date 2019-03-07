Hundreds of unpaid North Dakota traffic tickets could come back to haunt Manitoba scofflaws

Hundreds of Manitobans with unpaid North Dakota traffic tickets may not realize the complications they could face the next time they get behind the wheel and head south of the border.

Everything from denied entry, fines, jail time and even a criminal record in the U.S. is on the table, say legal experts.

Conviction and traffic violation records from the Department of Transportation and state court reveal that more than 1,680 Canadians have unpaid traffic citations on the books in the North Dakota. Drivers from Manitoba (475) and Saskatchewan (449) each account for about a quarter of the total amount, while Alberta (550) represents 32 percent of the outstanding balances.

The records requested by CBC News, spanning 10 years, shows that nearly 80 per cent of the 20,000 tickets handed out to Canadian drivers were for speeding violations. In total more than $85,000 US in traffic fines racked up by Canadians are outstanding in North Dakota, with some $25,500 US from Manitoba drivers.

A Cavalier, N.D.-based criminal defence lawyer — located just 20 kilometres from the Canada-U.S. border — says two things can happen when a Canadian driver with an outstanding fine pulls up at the border.

North Dakota lawyer Rob Fleming says Canadian with outstanding traffic ticket fines in the U.S. should take measures to settle the issue before attempting to cross the border. (Fleming, DuBois & Fleming law office)

"The customs and border protection at the border will simply deny entry to the Canadian citizen and turn them around," says Robert Fleming of Fleming, DuBois & Fleming.

"The other option is … if the driver is the one who has the unpaid ticket, he will be charged and arrested for driving under suspension in the state of North Dakota," he says.

In nearly all states, including North Dakota, when a traffic citation goes unpaid, the motorist is automatically suspended. That information is shared countrywide, effectively invalidating a licence across the U.S.

Under these circumstances, as soon as you pull up to the U.S. border (which is on U.S. soil) you have broken a state law: driving with a suspended licence which is a criminal offence classified in North Dakota as a Class B misdemeanour.

"[Border services agents] will call local law enforcement and the local county sheriff's office will come up to the port of entry, or wherever they are, and place them under arrest," he says.

From there, Fleming says the maximum penalty if convicted is 30 days jail, a $1,500 US fine or both. But he says the maximum penalties are rarely imposed and cases are often resolved with a $250 US fine to cover court costs.

Fleming, who frequently represents Canadian drivers, including commercial truckers, says this scenario plays out a couple of times a year. He says, beyond the fines and headaches, non-payment can have a permanent impact on one's ability to visit the U.S.

"You would have a criminal conviction on your record. And of course in the States, if you have a criminal conviction on your record at some point, that affects your admissibility into the country, because we don't look kindly on people who come here and commit crimes," says Fleming.

Spokesperson for Manitoba Public Insurance, Brian Smiley, says getting a traffic ticket our of province will still affect your driver record in Manitoba due to data-sharing agreements with other jurisdictions. (CBC News)

In addition to these legal issues in the U.S., a Canadian's improper driving behaviour south of the border generally also catches up with them back home. Thanks to reciprocity agreements between Manitoba, other provinces and certain states, traffic violations abroad will impact your driver safety rating, says Manitoba Public Insurance spokesperson Brian Smiley.

"Driver actions are triggered by convictions in that respective American state, whether it be North Dakota or Minnesota. Once the driver actions are sent to Manitoba, then the driver actions will be applied by MPI, he says.

"There could be an impact on your driver safety rating, meaning demerits. If there are suspensions in place, those suspensions will apply in Manitoba," says Smiley.

What to do if you have an unpaid ticket?

Fleming says if you are planning on returning to the U.S. but have a unpaid ticket in North Dakota you can generally deal with the issue by paying the outstanding balance on the ticket at the local county clerk and then paying a reinstatement fee to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

While these amounts vary from state to state, in the example of a simple unpaid speeding violation in North Dakota, he says the reinstatement fee is $50 US.

Speeding ticket penalties in Manitoba vs. North Dakota

The state of North Dakota is well known for having some of the lowest penalties for speeding in the U.S. According to state law, at highway speeds, a motorist pays $2 for each mile per hour over the posted limit. Above 11 miles per hour over the limit, each additional mile per hour costs the driver $5 in addition to a base fine of $20.

In Manitoba, where fines are significantly steeper, amounts for speeding are prescribed in what is called the Brown Book, a document managed by Manitoba Justice. This document breaks down the entire fine structure for offences in Manitoba and is regularly updated by the department.

Below are fine comparisons between the two jurisdictions assuming a posted speed limit of 100 km/h:

10 km/h over limit:

Manitoba ($181)

North Dakota ($15.97)

20 km/h over limit:

Manitoba ($312)

North Dakota ($33.27)

30 km/h over limit:

Manitoba ($442)

North Dakota ($79.84)

40 km/h over limit:

Manitoba ($573)

North Dakota ($119.75)

Note: North Dakota amounts converted to kilometres per hour and then to Canadian currency equivalents.