Unmarked Winnipeg police vehicle involved in crash with pedestrian
Manitoba

One person was taken to hospital after an unmarked police vehicle hit a pedestrian on Thursday morning in Winnipeg.
CBC News ·
Evidence tags and police tape surround the intersection of Isabel Street and Bannatyne Avenue after a crash Thursday morning involving an unmarked police vehicle. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Police have not released information on the gender or age of the person who was hit, but did say they are in stable condition with non-serious injuries.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Isabel Street and Bannatyne Avenue, in the city's Centennial neighbourhood.

Isabel was blocked to traffic between William and McDermot avenues for several hours as police investigated. The road has since reopened.

Isabel was blocked to traffic between William and McDermot avenues for several hours as police investigated. The road has since reopened. (Warren Kay/CBC)
Officers examine the front of an unmarked police vehicle at Isabel Street and Bannatyne Avenue. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)
