Unmarked Winnipeg police vehicle involved in crash with pedestrian

One person was taken to hospital after an unmarked police vehicle hit a pedestrian on Thursday morning in Winnipeg.

Police have not released information on the gender or age of the person who was hit, but did say they are in stable condition with non-serious injuries.

So, police traffic supervisor possibly reenacting the car pedestrian crash last night. 1 person to hospital in stable condition after crash with unmarked police vehicle. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/dZHbOJ7WWS">pic.twitter.com/dZHbOJ7WWS</a> —@CBCMeaghanK

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Isabel Street and Bannatyne Avenue, in the city's Centennial neighbourhood.

Isabel was blocked to traffic between William and McDermot avenues for several hours as police investigated. The road has since reopened.