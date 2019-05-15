Unlicensed daycare operator charged with assault after infant suffers 'lifelong' injuries: Winnipeg police

A woman who ran an unlicensed daycare faces assault charges after an infant in her care suffered "significant head trauma," Winnipeg police said Friday.

"These injuries will be lifelong," Const. Rob Carver said during a Friday press conference.

Detectives with the police service's child abuse unit arrested Annette Akerhor Onakpoya, 37, on Wednesday.

She faces an aggravated assault charge in connection with the alleged abuse last fall of a six-month-old in her care.

Carver said the infant was found in severe medical distress on Oct. 10, 2018.

Winnipeg police had, coincidentally, visited the home earlier that day on an unrelated matter. The child was in good health at that point, police said.

Later that day, the infant's parents picked up the six-month-old, who was reportedly suffering from physical distress that worsened.

After being taken to Children's Hospital, it was determined the infant had suffered multiple serious head injuries as result of significant head trauma, police said.

No further details were released about the cause of the injuries.

The unlicensed daycare operator had multiple children in her care at the home.

Carver said rules concerning child care are strict when it comes to licensing requirements for in-home operators.

"The risk, of course, is if you are paying someone to take care of your child ... and they're not following rules and not vetted," he said.

"I'm not saying that was solely at play here."

In order to protect the identity of the baby and its family, police would not disclose where in the city the daycare had been operating.

The accused was detained police custody.

Winnipeg's child abuse unit continues to investigate.