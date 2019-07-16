Skip to Main Content
RCMP seeks stranger who found girl, 2, wandering in Somerset Man. on her own
Manitoba

RCMP seeks stranger who found girl, 2, wandering in Somerset Man. on her own

RCMP want to speak with a man who was with a two-year-girl who wandered outside a Somerset, Man., home on her own. 

Unknown man was with the child when she was found by family member, RCMP says

The RCMP is looking for a man who was with a two-year-old girl who wandered outside by herself. (CBC)

RCMP want to speak with a man who was seen with a two-year-old girl who wandered outside a Somerset, Man., home on her own. 

Police say the child opened the door and walked out of a Fourth Street residence in the village, which is about 120 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, on Monday around 4 p.m. by herself.

She was walking alone for a short time before she was found near a relative's home, police said in a news release.

The family member noticed an unknown man with the child.

RCMP is asking for the man to contact Manitou RCMP at 204-242-2017.

He is described as a Caucasian heavy-set man, who is bald and between 50 to 60 years old. He was seen leaving the area in an older black pickup truck.

