RCMP seeks stranger who found girl, 2, wandering in Somerset Man. on her own

RCMP want to speak with a man who was seen with a two-year-old girl who wandered outside a Somerset, Man., home on her own.

Police say the child opened the door and walked out of a Fourth Street residence in the village, which is about 120 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, on Monday around 4 p.m. by herself.

She was walking alone for a short time before she was found near a relative's home, police said in a news release.

The family member noticed an unknown man with the child.

RCMP is asking for the man to contact Manitou RCMP at 204-242-2017.

He is described as a Caucasian heavy-set man, who is bald and between 50 to 60 years old. He was seen leaving the area in an older black pickup truck.

