U of Winnipeg moving to remote learning for most classes amid concern about Omicron spread
The University of Winnipeg is going back to virtual learning for most of its classes in the new year due to rising concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant, the post-secondary institution said in a news release Thursday.
Most classes will be delivered remotely until the February reading week, the university said.
That timeframe will be re-examined and updates will be communicated to the university community, including students, by the end of January.
Students, faculty and staff who are able to work remotely are being asked to do so until the end of the fall semester, but the current fall term exam schedule will continue as planned, according to the new release.
Some courses and labs will still be delivered in person in the new year if that's deemed necessary, the university said.
Students are asked to check the online WebAdvisor registration system for information about delivery modes, which will be updated as that information is available.
Administration made the decision, following discussion with the university's faculty association, to exercise caution in order to protect students, faculty and staff during the fourth wave of the pandemic in Manitoba, the release said.
Six COVID-19 cases stemming from the Omicron variant have been identified in Manitoba so far, officials said Wednesday.
Community recreation services and athletics at the downtown Winnipeg university will continue to operate, as per the province's current public health orders.
The University of Winnipeg High School is not affected by the changes and will continue with in-person learning for the time being.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?