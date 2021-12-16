U of Winnipeg moving to remote learning for most classes amid concern about Omicron spread

The University of Winnipeg is going back to virtual learning for most of its classes in the new year due to rising concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant, the post-secondary institution said in a news release Thursday.

Most classes will be delivered remotely until the February reading week, the university said.

That timeframe will be re-examined and updates will be communicated to the university community, including students, by the end of January.

Students, faculty and staff who are able to work remotely are being asked to do so until the end of the fall semester, but the current fall term exam schedule will continue as planned, according to the new release.

Some courses and labs will still be delivered in person in the new year if that's deemed necessary, the university said.

Students are asked to check the online WebAdvisor registration system for information about delivery modes, which will be updated as that information is available.

Administration made the decision, following discussion with the university's faculty association, to exercise caution in order to protect students, faculty and staff during the fourth wave of the pandemic in Manitoba, the release said.

Six COVID-19 cases stemming from the Omicron variant have been identified in Manitoba so far, officials said Wednesday.

Community recreation services and athletics at the downtown Winnipeg university will continue to operate, as per the province's current public health orders.

The University of Winnipeg High School is not affected by the changes and will continue with in-person learning for the time being.