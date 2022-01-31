University of Winnipeg extending remote learning for rest of winter term

The University of Winnipeg will continue with remote learning for most of its classes until the end of the winter term in April, the school announced Monday.

The university announced in mid-December that it would go back to virtual learning for most of its classes in the new year to help curb transmission of COVID-19 and protect students, faculty and staff amid rising concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The university said in December that most classes would be delivered remotely until at least the February reading week.

The extension of remote learning was announced Monday in a news release by James Currie, the interim president and vice-chancellor of University of Winnipeg.

"I recognize that some will be disappointed that we cannot come back to campus sooner," Currie said in the press release.

"I too am frustrated that we are still dealing with the effects of the pandemic two years later."

The university hopes the pandemic situation will improve before the end of winter to allow in-person classes to resume for the spring term, which begins in May, he said.

The decision to extend remote learning was made after recent U of W surveys, which found nearly 80 per cent of students and 70 per cent of faculty and staff prefer to stick with remote learning for this semester, the news release said.

In a few exceptions, classroom, lab and research activities will take place in-person, the university said. Students are advised to consult with their professors and the university's WebAdvisor site.

Remote learning continues at other schools

The University of Manitoba also began its year with remote learning. It announced in December that classes would continue remotely until at least the end of its winter term break on Feb. 26.

The U of M is "continuing to evaluate" those plans to determine how to proceed after the winter term break, according to a Jan. 17 online update.

Brandon University, which moved most of its classes online for January, said in a Jan. 21 online update that it will begin a "phase-in process" of resuming in-person learning throughout February, but most classes will continue online until at least the end of the Feb. 22-25 reading week.

Generally, classes with 25 or more people — which were always scheduled for online learning for the entire term — will continue to be held online, the university said.

Some classes, which have a higher need for in-person instruction, will transition back to in-person, the university said, with the phase-in process differing from class to class.

The Université de Saint-Boniface, meanwhile, had planned to go back to in-person learning after Feb. 18, but said in a recent update that it too will stick with remote learning for the remainder of its winter term. If conditions allow, it will continue with a partial return of classes to campus on Feb. 28, the university said.

Manitoba continues to grapple with the effects of high COVID-19 case numbers, driven by the easily transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes the illness.

On Monday, the province announced 735 people are now in Manitoba hospitals due to COVID-19 — an all-time high.

Manitoba marked 19 COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend.