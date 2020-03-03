U of Winnipeg president announces July resignation

The University of Winnipeg's president is leaving this summer, the university announced Tuesday.

Annette Trimbee, who is also vice-chancellor, is leaving the role at the end of July, before taking over as president and vice-chancellor of MacEwan University in Edmonton on Aug. 1, 2020.

"Dr. Trimbee's impact has been significant and she has created a lasting legacy at the University of Winnipeg," Rohith Mascarenhas, chair of the U of W's board of regents, said in a media release.

"Our beloved institution is stronger and more resilient, and we have a deeper understanding of our mission and purpose because of her leadership."

Some of Trimbee's accomplishments during her tenure includes implementing the Indigenous course requirement for all undergraduate students, an increase in external research, and developing Horizon Manitoba — a which partners post-secondary institutions with employers and government.

"Leading this institution has been the most rewarding experience of my career," Trimbee said in the release.

"The University of Winnipeg is on a good path," she said, adding that she's confident in the faculty and staff to keep up the good work.

Before taking over as president of the U of W in August 2014, Trimbee served as Deputy Minister of several departments in the Alberta government.

Outside of her role as president, she was a board member of Universities Canada, chair of USports, and chair of the Canadian Research Knowledge Network — an organization that makes research more accessible online.

A search committee will soon be formed to find a new President and Vice-Chancellor, the U of W said.

James Currie, vice-president academic and provost, will act as interim president in the meantime.