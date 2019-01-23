Plans unveiled for 119-unit downtown Winnipeg residence

The University of Winnipeg is expanding its housing footprint in downtown with a new 119-suite apartment complex to be built next door to the art gallery and forthcoming Inuit Arts Centre.

The 14-storey building, called the Arts District, is set for the corner of Colony and St. Mary Avenue, a site that last contained a two-storey building with a Dessert Sinsations Cafe and Perth's drycleaners.

The site for the new U of W residence last featured a two-storey building that contained Dessert Sinsations Cafe and a Perth's drycleaners. The university's Downtown Commons residence, the tall white building, can be seen just behind that. (Google Street View)

The plans were unveiled Wednesday morning at the site, immediately south of the U of W's Downtown Commons residence, which opened in 2016 at 320 Colony with 102 apartments.

Like that building, the Arts District will feature at least 46 affordable-rent units dedicated to people with lower incomes. Other units — including studio, one, two and three-bedroom suites — will be offered at market rent rates while some will be considered premium units and go for a higher rent.

The street level will contain commercial units, according to the U of W.

Also, several arts and several non-profit service agencies, such as Artspace and Performing Arts Lodges Manitoba, are partners in the project, which will also feature several units for use by visiting and local artists, the U of W said.

The federal government announced Wednesday that it is loaning $26 million at a reduced interest rate to the university to get the construction started on Arts District.

The 119-apartment building will have a range of rental suites, including studio, one, two and three-bedroom units while the street level will contain commercial units. (Michael Maltzan Architecture)

The new residence "will further contribute to university-district revitalization efforts, through providing quality, in-demand rental units in a growing arts precinct at the western edge of Winnipeg's downtown," said Sherman Kreiner, managing director for the University of Winnipeg Community Renewal Corporation.

"One of the issues we find in housing is we don't want to have a ghetto, we don't want to have people of the same social class. We want people mixing together," said Robert-Falcon Ouellette, MP for Winnipeg Centre.

"This is this is something that we know, that it is more successful when we start having people from different social groups living together."