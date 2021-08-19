University of Manitoba, University of Winnipeg to require proof of vaccination to attend campus this year
The University of Manitoba and the University of Winnipeg will both require staff and students to prove they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend campus this fall, both schools announced on Thursday morning.
Canadian Mennonite University, Assiniboine Community College will also require students, staff to be immunized
Canadian Mennonite University will also require students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated, while Assiniboine Community College said it will pursue a policy generally requiring all students, staff, contractors and visitors to campus to be vaccinated.
