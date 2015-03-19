U of W raises tuition 3.7% on average

Students at the University of Winnipeg will pay an average of $120 more for tuition over last year.

The university's board of regents approved the tuition increase on Monday as part of its $144-million 2019-2020 budget.

Tuition will increase by 3.7 per cent for most programs, the university said in a news release. For undergraduate students taking a full course load, the increase will be $168 per year.

The increase comes after the provincial government cut its operating grant to the university by one per cent for the current year, on top of a 0.9 per cent cut the previous year.

Last year, the University of Winnipeg hiked tuition by 6.6 per cent.

The university says the money will go toward improving student services and supports. Students in financial need will have access to an additional $50,000 in bursaries.

The university will also hire two new academic advisers to help students at risk of leaving the university early, enhance services for international students, improve campus security and fund Indigenous cultural events, community outreach and language programs.