University of Winnipeg grappling with 3.7% budget cut: memo

The University of Winnipeg has informed its staff the Manitoba government is slashing millions of dollars the school's budget this year.

In a memo to staff obtained by CBC News, president Annette Trimbee said the operating grant will be reduced by $2.3 million.

In total, the university will be dealing with 3.7 per cent less money than its 2020 operating budget. It says 2.8 per cent of the cut is related to the COVID-19 pandemic, on top of 0.9 per cent that was already cut from its operating budget.

"The provincial decrease is on top of other revenue losses from campus operations impacted by COVID-19, which may amount to $4 million," Trimbee said in the memo.

"This will require the University to reduce expenditures beyond those already implemented, and will impact our ability to meet the significant demand increase we are currently experiencing."

CBC has reached out to the Manitoba government, as well as the University of Winnipeg, for comment.

However Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister suggested late last month that he had been listening to universities.

"I know that given the unemployment levels I think the demand on our post-secondary institutions and in terms of enrolments is very likely going to increase," he said in a news conference on Apr. 29.

Trimbee said the post-secondary institution has been getting ready to deal with "uncertainty" by laying out several different budget scenarios under the province's directive.

Trimbee said she wants to focus on "non-salary reductions" to avoid further layoffs.

The proposed budget plans will be submitted to the Board of Regents for review in June.