U of W Collegiate raises funds to help son of slain taxi driver finish school

A "rising star" at the University of Winnipeg Collegiate will have help completing his education after his father was killed in March.

The university is raising money to help Grade 11 student Jashanpreet Singh Toor complete his education.

His father, Balvir Toor, 44, died in March after he was stabbed in his taxi in what police described as an unprovoked attack. Okoth Obeing, 20, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of the Duffy's Taxi driver.

Jashanpreet is known as a "rising star" at the tight-knit collegiate in downtown Winnipeg, and the school wanted to do something to help him, said Kevin Clace, dean of the high school.

"His work ethic is amazing, and I know that he gets that from his dad. His dad had a very solid work ethic there," Clace said.

"They're a great family, and you know, we are obviously very, very taken aback by the tragedy that has happened and we just want to help out in any way that we can."

The fundraising drive is being run through the University of Winnipeg Foundation, with a goal of raising $10,000 to pay for Jashanpreet's Grade 12 tuition at the collegiate and help him start university.

Jashanpreet hopes to study at the Asper School of Business at the University of Manitoba, Clace said.

It's not often that the university sets up a scholarship for one student, but Clace said the collegiate, which has about 400 students enrolled, was hit hard by the tragedy.

"I think that we're just moved to do that as administration and we just wanted to make sure that he was taken care of during this time," Clace said.

Jashanpreet Singh Toor, left, is known as a hard-working student at the U of W Collegiate, the school's dean says. (Submitted by University of Winnipeg)

A description of the fundraising campaign on of the U of W's website says the Toor family came to Winnipeg in 2010, and that Balvir and his wife, Parmjit, placed great importance on a strong education for their children to provide opportunities for their futures.

Donations can be made through the University of Winnipeg Foundation.