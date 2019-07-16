U of W Collegiate says student safety 'top priority' as 4 women bring allegations against former teacher

The University of Winnipeg Collegiate says student safety is its "top priority," but is refusing to say when a teacher accused of sexually assaulting two of his students stopped working at the high school.

Citing privacy and the pending court case, a spokesperson for the private university preparatory school said they can't provide details related to Ishmael Mustapha, a former math teacher who has been charged with sexual assault.

"While I am not able to speak directly about this police matter, I want to assure the Collegiate community that student safety is our top priority and that we are committed to providing a safe learning environment," wrote the school's dean, Kevin Clace, in a statement.

A total of four women have come forward with allegations against Mustapha, according to police documents. He is under conditions that forbid him from having any contact with the four women. He has also been ordered to stay more than 200 metres away from their homes, workplaces and schools.

The 46-year-old has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving two of the women, both of whom are former students of Mustapha's.

He is accused of developing inappropriate relationships with the two. Police say he sexually assaulted one student in 2016 and another in 2018. The students were 16 and 18 years old at the times of the alleged assaults.

Police said they received a report about the assaults in January.

An arrest warrant was issued in June, but Mustapha was out of the country. He was taken into custody when he returned on July 10.

In addition to refraining from any contact with the four women, he is also not allowed to attend any public park or swimming areas where children are present, and is banned from contacting any underage children, according to the police documents.

Mustapha's lawyer says his client maintains his innocence and 'intends to vigorously defend himself in the proper forum.' (University of Winnipeg Collegiate yearbook)

In an email to CBC News, Mustapha's lawyer, Saul Simmonds, said his client maintains his innocence, and "intends to vigorously defend himself in the proper forum."

None of the allegations against Mustapha have been proven in court.

Students scared to speak up: former student council head

The former head of the school's student council says several female students came to him with information about interactions they had with Mustapha, but were too afraid to speak up against a teacher in authority at the time.

"I tried to encourage the students to come forth and speak to the appropriate authorities, whether that be the administration themselves or the police," said Jerico Nieves, who was the prime minister of the school's student council during the 2016-2017 school year.

Students complained to him about odd interactions with Mustapha that made them uncomfortable, he says.

After hearing the complaints, he went to one of the school's teachers to ask for advice.

He didn't explicitly tell the teachers who his questions were about or what the accusations were.

"I asked [the teachers], 'If there was a situation where a teacher was doing bad things … how I would go about approaching that?'" he said.

"They advised me that I needed proof of it, before anything can happen."

Jerico Nieves, who was the head of the U of W Collegiate's student council in 2016-2017, says students were afraid bring their allegations against the teacher forward. (Tyson Koshik/CBC)

Nieves said now that Mustapha is facing charges, he is hoping any others will come forward to help with the investigation.

"There were a lot of people who were hesitant, afraid and embarrassed to do so. That's why I don't think we've heard anything about this up until now," he said.

"Most people, like myself, just looked at this teacher, and thought he was good with the students — he was pretty close and friendly."

Counselling services offered

In an email sent to members of the University of Winnipeg community on Friday, students, staff, and faculty were offered free and confidential counselling services.

"I recognize the understandable concerns raised by news that the Winnipeg Police Service has laid charges against a former instructor at the Collegiate," dean Kevin Clace wrote.

"We have a strong sexual violence prevention policy in place. And Collegiate staff are trained to ensure a fast, appropriate response to all safety concerns that are brought forward."

The school would not answer questions as to when administration became aware of the concerns, or what sort of action was taken to protect students.

"I expect the highest standards of conduct from our faculty and staff," Clace said.

On Friday, when police announced the charges, Musapha was still listed as one of the teachers on the school's website. His name has since been removed.