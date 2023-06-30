Content
Manitoba

Bomb unit called to U of Manitoba campus to help dispose of 'volatile substance': police

The Winnipeg Police Service's bomb unit has been called the University of Manitoba's campus to help with "the safe disposal of a volatile substance" on Friday afternoon, police say.

Public asked to avoid Fort Garry campus; controlled detonation scheduled for Friday afternoon

The Winnipeg Police Service's bomb unit was at the University of Manitoba's Fort Garry campus on Friday to help disposed of what police called a 'volatile substance.' (Travis Golby/CBC)

The Winnipeg Police Service's bomb unit has been called the University of Manitoba's south Winnipeg campus to help with "the safe disposal of a volatile substance," police say.

They are asking people to avoid the University of Manitoba's Fort Garry campus and surrounding area on Friday afternoon as they assist with the disposal the substance, which police did not identify.

Several emergency services vehicles were seen at the Fort Garry campus Friday afternoon. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A news release sent just after 2 p.m. said members of Winnipeg Police Service's bomb unit were on campus at the Parker Building, which is home to the university's chemistry department.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be a controlled detonation of the substance at a nearby outside location, the release says. 

They warned residents in the area they may hear what sounds like an explosion after 4 p.m. 

Police said a safe perimeter has been established and the area has been cleared, and that the disposal "is being carried out in the safest manner possible" in partnership with the university and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. 

Several police vehicles, including this white van, were at the university's Fort Garry campus Friday afternoon. (Travis Golby/CBC)
now