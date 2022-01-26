U of Manitoba names 1st-ever leader of equity, diversity and inclusion

The University of Manitoba has appointed one of its professors as its first-ever executive lead for equity, diversity and inclusion — a new role the university hopes will help build an inclusive community at Manitoba's largest post-secondary institution.

On Tuesday, the U of M's board of governors named Tina Chen, a distinguised professor of history at the university, to the newly created position.

It's a role that was created after the university launched a task force in 2019, mandated to explore issues of diversity and inclusion at the school.

The resulting report made a series of recommendations, including the creation of the new leadership position as a necessary step forward.

The report's major findings were that the university should work toward strengthening leadership and planning, increasing diversity and equity, and building an inclusive community.

In her new role, Chen will analyze issues raised in that report, "ensuring we continually question our systems and processes in an effort to eradicate all systemic inequities and biases," the U of M said in a Wednesday press release.

"As a highly regarded historian and champion of human rights and inclusion, Dr. Chen will fulfil her duties with great insight, integrity and passion," U of M president and vice-chancellor Michael Benarroch said in the news release.

Chen has been at the university for over 20 years, beginning as an assistant professor with the history department in 1999, according to the U of M's press release.

Chen, shown here in a 2017 file photo at Winnipeg's Chinatown Street Festival, is a 'highly regarded historian and champion of human rights and inclusion,' says the U of M's president. (Daniel Igne-Jajalla/CBC)

She was named head of the department in 2013, becoming the first person of colour and only the second woman to hold the position.

"Holding a professorial position at a university is a privilege — and with privilege comes a responsibility to action for equity, justice, dignity," Chen said in a U of Manitoba online post in October 2021, after she was named to a list of Canada's Top 100 most powerful women by the Women's Executive Network.

"The opportunity to think, collaborate, and organize with members of the UM vommunity, community organizations and collectives … keeps me learning about diverse experiences of oppression and energizes me to do this work."

During her time at the university she has been led the way to integrating diversity, equity and inclusion in the infrastructure of the university and beyond, the U of M said in its October 2021 post.

Her work on inclusion extended past the history department. Chen served on the university's joint committee on sex-based salary differentials, and as a senate member tackling issues like administrative activism and equity-based decision making, the U of M says.

Outside of the U of M, she was involved in two national forums on anti-Asian racism, and was a Canadian leader in anti-racism in figure skating.

Chen's two-year term in her new role begins on Feb. 1, 2022.