U of M strike ends, students return to class Tuesday

Classes are back on at the University of Manitoba Tuesday after striking faculty voted to accept a deal with the university to end a five-week long strike.

The University of Manitoba Faculty Association, which represents over 1,200 professors, instructors and librarians at the Winnipeg-based university, went on strike Nov. 2 , saying higher salaries are needed to alleviate retention and recruitment problems at the school.

The union reached a tentative deal with university officials late Sunday night, and members voted on it the following evening.

When the votes were tallied, 881 members voted in favour, and 88 opposed, with 969 out of the union's 1,264 members casting a ballot, a news release from UMFA says.

At 35 days, this was the longest strike in the union's history.

Salary issues will be sent to binding arbitration but the two parties were able to reach an agreement on other key issues, UMFA president Orvie Dingwall said Monday.

A news release posted to the U of M's website says students will be emailed more information about classes, exams and support services.