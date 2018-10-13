Building a better cheese puff: U of Manitoba researchers get $13M in funding

Researchers and students at the University of Manitoba are getting $13 million dollars from Ottawa for cutting-edge research projects — including trying to make your cheese puffs crunchier, and hopefully a little healthier.

The funding is part of a total of $558 million announced Friday by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, a federal funding agency.

Some of the U of M's funding will go to Filiz Koksel and her team of students, who will study how to make cereals and pulses that are safer and more nutritious.

"It means that my research is recognized nationally, and it has a great significance in an early-career researcher's career … because you do not have enough funds to do what you want to do," she said at the U of M Friday.

At a media announcement of the funding Friday, Koksel explained the work she's doing on food structure and texture, including that of snack foods like cheese puffs — with the eventual goal of making processed food healthier.

Koksel, who is a researcher and assistant professor in the department of food and human nutritional sciences, said Manitoba is an ideal place to do this research.

"Because in Manitoba we produce lots of cereals. Right now it is time to add more value to them," she said.

The $558 million in funding announced will go to more than 4,300 researchers and students across the country.