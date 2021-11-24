Todd Mondor named newest president of University of Winnipeg, returning to school after 34 years

The University of Winnipeg has named its newest president after searching for one for more than a year.

Todd Mondor was appointed the 10th president and vice-chancellor of the downtown university in a news release on Tuesday.

More than 30 years ago, Mondor graduated from the university with a bachelor of arts in psychology, before attaining both a master's degree and doctorate in cognitive psychology from the University of Waterloo.

"I feel excited and proud to return to the University of Winnipeg, especially at such a pivotal time. Winnipeg is a humble, hard-working city, and the University of Winnipeg has a unique role and place in it," Mondor said in the news release.

His term will run from April 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027.

Mondor comes to U of W after more than two decades in a variety of academic and administrative roles at the University of Manitoba, including the deputy provost of academic planning and programs, a role he's held since July 2019.

He was a tenured professor in the department of psychology and had a myriad of roles including the associate head of the psychology graduate program, as well as associate dean and later dean of the faculty of graduate studies.

"Dr. Mondor is an innovative thinker and a collaborative leader who strives to foster a respectful and inclusive working and learning environment," chair of the presidential search committee Rohith Mascarenhas said in the news release

"I'm confident he will do an excellent job leading the University of Winnipeg into the post-pandemic era."