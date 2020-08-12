U of M internal investigation finds senior employee misused, mismanaged money

An internal investigation has found a senior employee at the University of Manitoba mismanaged and misused money, and also directed other employees to do so, according to a report posted online.

The results of the investigation were published after a whistleblower disclosed the wrongdoing to the university sometime in the last fiscal year, which ran from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

"The investigation concluded that wrongdoing had occurred with respect to the purchase of goods and services, conflict of interest, and mismanagement and misuse of funds," the report said.

"There were also findings that the employee directed other persons to commit wrongdoing."

The online report does not identify the employee, or their position at the university. No specific details about the mismanagement are included in the report.

The full findings of the investigation were reported to the Office of the Auditor General of Manitoba.

"We are aware of some financial irregularities at University of Manitoba and are considering a potential audit," said Deputy Auditor General Tyson Shtykalo said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

The university won't say who the investigation centred around or if the person is still employed at the U of M. No further details will be provided, said Chris Rutkowski, a spokesperson for the university.

The report also says there are some weaknesses in the U of M's system of controls around the use of discretionary funds, and the monitoring of spending patterns in expense claim submissions, among other things.

The review board recommended the vice-president of administration do a further analysis of those issues through a separate audit. The university accepted that recommendation, according to the report.

The report says the incident was the only disclosure of wrongdoing the U of M received under its whistleblower policy during the fiscal year.