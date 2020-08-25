University of Manitoba makes masks mandatory on campus

Everyone at the University of Manitoba will need to wear a mask in all indoor common or shared spaces on its campuses, the institution announced.

The new directive took effect on Monday at the university's Bannatyne campus, and will come into effect on Sept. 1 at all other U of M campuses.

All staff, students, visitors, contractors and vendors must wear masks in any indoor common space, or where a minimum of two metres of distance cannot be maintained, in order to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

That includes hallways, lobbies, libraries, classrooms, labs, study spaces, elevators and other designated shared or common spaces.

"As Manitoba's only research intensive university, [U of M] plays an important role in maintaining the health and safety of our campuses and the broader community," the university said in news release.

"By requiring masks to be worn in all of its facilities, the university is demonstrating a clear commitment to support Manitoba's efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19."

Students and staff can remove masks in classrooms, as well as recreational facilities, as long as they stay at least two metres away from each other.

The mask mandate also applies to common areas in student dorms.

The university is working on supplying two reusable cloth face masks to all students, faculty and staff, but visitors, contractors and vendors will have to bring their own.

The U of M joins a growing list of post-secondary institutions in Manitoba that will require masks in the upcoming fall semester, including Brandon University, Canadian Mennonite University and Assiniboine Community College.