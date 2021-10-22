University of Manitoba faculty union sets Nov. 2 strike deadline

The union that represents professors, instructors, archivists and librarians at Manitoba's largest university says members are one step closer to walking off the job.

The University of Manitoba Faculty Association has set a bargaining deadline of Oct. 31 and a strike deadline of Nov. 2.

"We are frustrated that after five years of wage freezes and government interference that the administration can't recognize why we continue to struggle with issues of faculty retention," Orvie Dingwall, president of UMFA, said in a statement on Friday.

Last week, the union said the institution is hemorrhaging staff due to low salaries, driving people to take positions at other post-secondary schools. The faculty association says U of M staff on average make the second-lowest salaries among 15 research-based universities in Canada.

Retention and recruitment have been issues at the U of M as administration has imposed government-mandated wage freezes and below inflation-increases.

The province tried to enshrine wage freezes for public sector employees in 2017 through legislation that was struck down in court, with a judge saying it violated certain rights and limited unions' bargaining power.

Last week, the government won its appeal of that that ruling, with three appeal court judges ruling the legislation didn't violate rights.

Negotiations with U of M administration stalled recently. In early October, university president Michael Benarroch confirmed the latest deal on offer had been mandated by the provincial government, according to the union.

This week, 85 per cent of faculty association members voted in favour of authorizing strike action.

The U of M had offered a three-year deal, with salary increases of 0.75 per cent, 0.75 per cent and one per cent, starting this year.

On Oct. 13, it made a new offer of a four-year deal, with salary increases of one per cent in the first and second years, and 1.25 per cent in the third and fourth years.

The faculty association collective agreement committee is asking for an increase of 2.75 per cent in each of the next two years.

The U of M said last week it was continuing to meet with the faculty association, approaching the bargaining team "with the view to conclude a collective agreement," according to the executive director for the university's public affairs department.

The union is demanding Benarroch commit to ensuring the bargaining process is independent of any influence from government.

"We want the University of Manitoba to continue being a great university, but to do that requires investment in attracting and retaining the high-quality instructors, professors, and librarians who provide students with the support and opportunities they need," Dingwall said in a statement.