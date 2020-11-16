U of Manitoba, faculty union reach tentative deal, averting Tuesday strike

The University of Manitoba and the union representing its faculty have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, averting a strike that could have started Tuesday morning.

The agreement includes a COVID-19 stipend to recognize the work faculty have been doing since the pandemic began, says a news release from the University of Manitoba Faculty Association.

However, the university would not agree to a salary increase or on COVID-related relief for dependent care, the release says.

"UMFA will continue to fight for post-secondary education and for investment in public services in the months that come," UMFA president Michael Shaw said.

Union members will vote on whether to accept the deal later this week.

The union had said that it was seeking a modest pay increase, a more equitable salary grid and extra supports during the COVID-19 pandemic for faculty caring for children and other dependents.

However, the provincial government had recently directed the university to seek a 2.5 per cent reduction in labour costs from faculty.

The university's faculty, including 1,200 professors, instructors and librarians, last walked off the job in 2016 in a strike that lasted about three weeks.