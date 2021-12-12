University of Manitoba finalizes changes to fall, winter term schedules after faculty strike ends

Manitoba's largest university has settled on how to adjust its fall and winter terms after a weeks-long faculty strike that ended last week.

The University of Manitoba's updated schedule was passed on Friday by the school's governing senate, vice-provost Laurie Schnarr said in a statement on the university's website.

The new schedule means students will still get a full winter reading week break from Feb. 22 to 25, the statement said.

The winter term exam period has also been compressed, with tests restricted to a maximum of two hours.

Classes started up again on Dec. 7 after striking faculty voted to accept a deal with the university to end a 35-day strike.

That marked the longest strike in the history of the University of Manitoba Faculty Association, which represents over 1,200 professors, instructors and librarians at the Winnipeg-based school.

Faculty argued higher salaries were needed to alleviate retention and recruitment problems at the university.

Compensation for the strike will be determined through binding arbitration, but the two parties reached an agreement on other key issues, union president Orvie Dingwall said last week.

The university will close for the holidays from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4, the statement said. No classes or exams will be held during that time.

Classes resume for interrupted courses on Jan. 5, and the winter term will begin on Jan. 24.

More details about revised dates in the school's schedule are available on the university's website .

University president Michael Bennaroch previously said despite the missed class time, he still expected students to graduate on schedule, with the extended fall semester making up for lost time.