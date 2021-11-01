U of M faculty to strike after negotiations reach impasse day before deadline: union

Faculty at Manitoba's largest university are on the verge of a strike after their union says it has reached an "impasse" in its contract negotiations, one day before a strike deadline.

Mediation had "failed to produce an agreement that prioritized faculty recruitment and retention," the University of Manitoba Faculty Association said in a news release on Monday.

Last month, union members voted to authorize strike action, with a deadline set for Nov. 2.

"The University of Manitoba administration has chosen not to invest in the future of our faculty and our university, leaving us no choice except to strike," Orvie Dingwall, UMFA President, wrote in the release.

The union represents 1,200 professors, instructors, archivists and librarians at the university.

In the release, the union reiterated its call on newly elected Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson to abandon the provincial government's wage mandate, which the union has said interferes with its negotiations.

On Saturday, supporters of the union gathered outside Victoria Inn in west Winnipeg, where the Progressive Conservatives were announcing their new leader and next premier of Manitoba.

CBC News asked the University of Manitoba for comment, but a response wasn't immediately received.

The union says wages at the U of M rank second-last out of 15 research-based institutions, causing persistent retention and recruitment problems.

The province passed legislation freezing wages for public-sector employees in 2017. That was struck down in court, with a judge saying it violated certain rights and limited unions' bargaining power, but last month, the government won its appeal of that that ruling.