More international students choose University of Manitoba

More international students will be in the student body at the University of Manitoba this academic year.

The increase to 5,407 international students, up from 5,122 registrations last fall, at the province's largest post-secondary institution was most noticed at the undergraduate level, where enrolment jumped 6.8 per cent. There are 0.5 per cent more international graduate students registered than last fall.

The Winnipeg university says full-time enrolment (25,105 students) and the number of graduate students (3,419 students) are up 1.5 per cent from the previous academic year.

A total of 29,266 students enrolled for the first day of classes in the fall term, which is the sixth consecutive year when U of M enrolment surpassed 29,000 students. Of those enrolments, 25,119 people are taking undergraduate courses and 3,419 students are registered in graduate programs.

Self-declared Indigenous students account for 2,374 of the registrations, or 8.1 per cent of the student population, a similar total to 2017. Indigenous graduate student enrolment went from 5.5 per cent of the student body in 2017 to 6.4 per cent in 2018, although this year's numbers may change if more students declare.