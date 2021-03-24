3.75% tuition increase in store for University of Manitoba students

Students at Manitoba's largest university will pay an average 3.75 per cent more in tuition next school year.

The University of Manitoba's board of governors voted Tuesday to approve a $660 million budget for the 2020-21 academic year, which includes a tuition increase to make up for a shortfall in government funding.

The university needed to find new revenues as provincial funding has been cut $5.9 million, or 1.75 per cent, from the previous year, the University of Manitoba Students' Union said in a news release.

"As the province recognizes our value as the next generation of skilled workers … students refuse to take the consecutive cuts to post-secondary education as our new normal," UMSU president Jelynn Dela Cruz said in a statement.

This is the third consecutive year where U of M students endure a 3.75 per cent increase in tuition. Before that, the school hiked tuition by 6.6 per cent for 2018-19, the maximum amount allowed at the time.

The students' union said it appreciated other aspects of the U of M's new spending plan.

More cash for student assistance, online learning

It noted the university will spend $1 million more on student assistance funding to help those of "highest need."

The U of M will commit $1.2 million to bolster online teaching and learning, including the creation of an "experiential learning centre" and the hiring of more career counsellors. U of M is pledging $250,000 to develop an equity, diversity and inclusion strategy, the union said.

As well, the university is spending nearly $850,000 more on libraries, though it's unclear if this funding would make free digital textbooks accessible, UMSU said.

"Overall, the university should be commended for listening to students' recommendations and following up on that with more money for student assistance programs, especially amid a pandemic when finances are stretched more than ever," UMSU vice-president advocacy Kristin Smith said.

The union said its representatives on the board of governors would vote in favour of these additional supports, but against the proposed increase in tuition and course fees.

CBC News has asked the University of Manitoba for comment and more details.