'Still here and still thriving': University of Manitoba powwow celebrates 486 Indigenous graduates

The University of Manitoba celebrated 486 Indigenous graduates during their 34th annual graduation powwow on Saturday.

Hundreds attended the university's second in-person graduation powwow since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carla Loewen, director of the university's Indigenous students centre, said the event honours Indigenous graduates in a culturally-relevant way.

"It's such a special time for us to celebrate their achievements," she told Radio-Canada.

Loewen said the past few years have been difficult for some Indigenous students, as they struggled to navigate their studies during the early stages of the pandemic. Many students also travel from their home communities to study at the university, which can be lonely.

"But in the end, they always persevere," she said.

Tréchelle Bunn, who attended Saturday's powwow, is graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in criminology and a minor in Indigenous studies.

"I'm really proud to be here today, to be spending time with my family, and to celebrate in a way that Indigenous people celebrate," she told Radio-Canada.

Tréchelle Bunn plans to continue her studies at the University of Manitoba to become a criminal defence lawyer. (Radjaa Abdelsadok/Radio-Canada)

The member of Birdtail Sioux Dakota Nation plans to continue her studies at the University of Manitoba. She has been accepted into its law program and hopes to become a criminal defence lawyer to serve First Nations communities.

Bunn's parents and grandparents attended the event with her.

"It's a beautiful celebration," she said.

"I think it's proof that, as Indigenous peoples, we're still here and still thriving."

'We are still resilient'

Alicia Rae Kubrakovich also attended the powwow with her family.

"Just to be able to have them here and celebrate with me really means the world to me," Kubrakovich told Radio-Canada.

Kubrakovich said the powwow is an important opportunity to recognize Indigenous graduates. (Radjaa Abdelsadok/Radio-Canada)

The member of Pine Creek First Nation is graduating with a degree in Indigenous studies with a focus in Anishinaabemowin. She plans to go to law school and return to her First Nation to share her knowledge.

She said Saturday's powwow is an important opportunity to recognize Indigenous graduates.

"We are still here, we are still resilient."