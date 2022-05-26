U of Manitoba approves tuition bump averaging 3.7% for 2022-23 school year

The University of Manitoba's board of governors has approved a tuition bump for the 2022-23 school year, as part of its nearly $700-million general operating budget.

The hike for tuition and fees works out to an average of 3.7 per cent, the U of M said in a notice on its website Wednesday.

Some courses and programs will not see increases at all, including those in the master's of business administration program and those taking a bachelor of science in pharmacy.

Other programs will see an increase above 3.7 per cent, including education (a 4.25 per cent increase) and medicine (five per cent).

The average tuition hike for the music faculty will be 4.24 per cent, but the unit-specific fees for two music courses will see a massive bump in costs.

The major practical study course for music students, which offers individual instruction, is jumping more than 700 per cent, from a course fee of just over $60 to $510. The minor practical study course is spiking from just over $30 to $255.

The university says revenue from tuition will support rising educational delivery costs, including salary increases, research spending and student supports, including additional funding for students with financial needs.

It will also contribute to university spending on the nursing program, which will increase student intake in response to the nursing shortage in the province.

This tuition bump comes after the University of Manitoba Faculty Association went on strike for 35 days, calling for better wages to attract and retain faculty.

The university says it offers, on average, the lowest tuition in Western Canada and is one of the most affordable institutions in all of Canada.