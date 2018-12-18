U of M student spread semen on kids' clothing left in gym lockers, police charge

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged an adult University of Manitoba student accused of spreading semen on the clothing of children using the school's recreation centre on five occasions between January and May.

Parents filed complaints after discovering what they believed to be suspicious bodily fluids on children's attire left in lockers while families were using the university's Active Living Centre over the five-month period, police said Tuesday.

"Obviously I think this is really traumatizing if the children are aware of it, and certainly to the parents that discovered this," Const. Jay Murray said in an interview.

The Winnipeg police child abuse unit confirmed the identity of a man, 22, whose reproductive fluids were found on the children's items.

Police have arrested the man, who remains in custody. No children were physically assaulted, harmed or touched during any of the incidents, Murray confirmed.

During each incident, police said it is believed the accused retrieved clothing from unsecured lockers within a community change room area and deposited his "seminal fluid" on the clothing before returning it to the locker. The clothing belonged to children ages of five to eleven.

'Disturbing incident'

Police were notified shortly after the first incident in January. Investigators initially believed the suspect was likely a student who had access to the leisure facility, run by the university's faculty of kinesiology and recreation management.

"I think it's a really disturbing incident. It's also troubling but our officers are prepared for investigations of this nature. It comes with the job, unfortunately," Murray said.

Working with the school's security services in following up on complaints filed by the parents, police used DNA testing of the bodily substances in three out of the five incidents to establish the identity of the man, who was not known to police.

Security had provided a name to police, which helped them make a match.

"The safety of visitors to campus is of paramount importance to all of our security services team who identified the suspect using additional patrols and other investigative tools," Alan Scott, the U of M's chief risk officer, said in an online statement. "Our team worked closely with police to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and broader community."

Parents notified in March

The university directed CBC News to their online statement, which indicates the school sent a letter dated March 11, 2019 notifying participants enrolled in their recreation programs of reports of inappropriate behaviour in the communal change room in the Frank Kennedy Centre, and informing them of additional security measures being taken in response.

So far, the incident is isolated to the U of M Frank Kennedy leisure centre.

The accused man faces five charges of mischief under $5,000 and obstruction of enjoyment, and another five counts of theft under $5,000.

Canada's Criminal Code provides guidance and requirements when it comes to determining criminal offences, Murray wrote in an email. "As this case proceeds through the court system, this investigation will be reviewed by a Crown Attorney and there is always a possibility that additional charges can be laid."

