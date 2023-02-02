Collecting racial data in Manitoba hospitals will help 'disrupt and dismantle' racism in health care: doctor

Manitoba is launching a new system-wide expansion of race-based data collection in hospitals, building on efforts to track how different racial groups were disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Beginning this spring, the province will ask patients to self-declare their racial or ethnic background as part of the hospital admission process, making Manitoba the first Canadian jurisdiction to do so, according to the University of Manitoba.

"Black, Indigenous and racialized folks actually receive significantly unequal care by race, and that is a reflection of how multi-level racisms operate in our health-care system," said Dr. Marcia Anderson, executive director of the Ongomiizwin Indigenous Institute of Health and Healing at the U of M Rady Faculty of Health Sciences.

"If we are not able to hold up that mirror and use data and evidence, what happens is a failure to act to change."

Anderson said the data will enable service providers to "disrupt and dismantle systemic racism in health care."

She will lead the program, jointly run by the U of M and Shared Health, the provincial agency that co-ordinates health-care services. The George and Fay Yee Centre for Healthcare Innovation at the U of M will evaluate the program and help develop training for hospital staff.

Patients will be asked to volunteer information about their identity starting in April, choosing from categories that include First Nations, Inuit, Métis, Black, Filipino, Southeast Asian, Middle Eastern or white.

In a statement, Monika Warren, chief operating officer of Shared Health provincial services, said while the disclosure is entirely voluntary, "it is an important element in our efforts to improve patient care, health reporting and planning, and health system performance and services."

A 1st in Canada

While race-based hospital data is collected in other countries, such as the U.S., Australia and England, Manitoba's is the first such program in Canada, according to Anderson.

Other Canadian jurisdictions have gathered, or will start gathering, some race data. For example, last fall, Nova Scotia started asking people applying to renew provincial health cards to declare race and language information.

But none have gone so far as to attempt to collect it from all hospital patients, Anderson said. She suggested the Manitoba approach will provide higher-quality data quickly.

Souradet Shaw is an assistant professor at the University of Manitoba and a Canada Research Chair in global public health. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

"It's really important, collecting this race-based data, because it sort of sheds a light on the disparities in terms of health outcomes," said Souradet Shaw, an assistant professor at the U of M and a Canada Research Chair in global public health.

Shaw said it will be important to ensure data collection doesn't stigmatize certain populations.

Dr. Alan Katz, a professor in family medicine and community health sciences at the U of M, said a culturally sensitive approach will be needed.

"If people are self-declaring being of First Nations or other racial groups that are at risk for racism, then they are opening themselves up to that kind of discrimination," said Katz.

"That's a potential significant harm."

Expanding pandemic approach

The initiative follows previous efforts by Shared Health and the Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 Pandemic Response Team, which was also headed by Anderson.

The Cree-Anishinaabe physician helped conduct demographic studies that found disparities in infection rates and more severe COVID-19 outcomes in Black, Indigenous and other communities of colour.

Anderson and others attributed those trends in part to social determinants of health — such as employment and overcrowded housing, particularly on some First Nations — and systemic racism that creates barriers to care.

Anderson said that data led to an approach that applied different age criteria for immunization to different demographics — deviating from the initial advice of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

For example, when Manitobans who were 80 or older became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, First Nations people 60 and over became eligible.

The data also suggested a vaccination lag in some Black, Indigenous and people of colour communities. The province then started extending eligibility to people living in certain neighbourhoods with high proportions of BIPOC residents, said Anderson.

More immunization sites were also opened in these areas.

Dr. Marcia Anderson gives Ben McKenzie, 15, a COVID-19 vaccine shot at Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre in Winnipeg in 2021. (Ian Froese/CBC)

"Once the vaccine was accessible ... enough diverse, Black, Indigenous and racialized people got vaccinated to completely change the demographics of who was getting COVID-19," Anderson said.

"The overrepresentation of BIPOC communities amongst those being infected actually dropped."

In the works for years

Anderson's work on the topic began well before the pandemic. Demographic data was the subject of her master's degree in public health research over 15 years ago.

After the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report in 2015, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority asked Anderson to start working on the commission's call to action No. 19, which relates to closing the gaps in health outcomes between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

Shared Health then tapped her to expand her focus to the entire province.

All of that provided a foundation for COVID-19 race-based data collection, she said.

The pandemic also showed there was significant public buy-in for the idea, said Anderson.

She hopes to be able to begin sharing hospital data publicly in the next year or so, and how it may be used.

"I hope that Manitoba becomes known for providing high quality, culturally safe health care that is free of racism."