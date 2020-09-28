U of M students to continue remote learning in winter term, president says

Students enrolled at the University of Manitoba will continue learning remotely, for the most part, in the winter term, university president Michael Benarroch announced on the school's website.

"We made this decision as early as possible in order to enable you to plan the rest of your academic year accordingly," Benarroch said in an update about the upcoming term on Sunday.

"Circumstances surrounding COVID-19 could potentially change, but today, with our priority your safety, health and well-being, continuing with primarily remote delivery is the most prudent course of action."

Winter term courses will be held mainly by remote delivery, but a small number of in-person courses will be offered, he said.

