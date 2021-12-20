U of Manitoba drops return-to-class plans, retains remote learning to start winter term

The University of Manitoba has changed course as COVID-19 cases surge, choosing to keep students in remote learning for the winter term.

Less than a month ago, the U of M announced that students would head back to in-person classes in January, after nearly two years of remote education.

But COVID-19 had other plans. Cases in Manitoba, as across the country, have spiked with the emergence of the Omicron variant.

That prompted Michael Benarroch, U of M president and vice chancellor, to announce Monday that all non-essential activity will continue remotely at least until the end of the winter term break on Feb. 26.

"We are carefully monitoring the emerging Omicron variant and we will use the lead-up to the winter term break to re-evaluate our approach and respond to any changes in public health orders," Benarroch said in a news release posted on the university's website.

"We do hope that we will be in a position to resume face-to-face operations for the remainder of the winter term but this will be guided by what the public health experts deem to be both prudent and safe."

The University of Winnipeg announced the same thing last week.

"Effective immediately, we are asking staff to work remotely and for course activity to be moved to remote delivery wherever possible," Benarroch said in the U of M release.

Some limited in-person activity may continue if required and if there is no reasonable remote alternative, he said.

Further information will be provided to students by their faculties and to staff by their supervisors.

Back in August, Benarroch announced that vaccines would be required for everyone on campus beginning in the fall.

That protocol will remain in place for the balance of the 2021-22 academic year "when rapid testing will no longer be an approved alternative to vaccination," he said in Monday's release.