University of Manitoba keeps mask mandate into winter term

Manitoba's largest university has announced it will continue with its mask mandate when students return from the holidays for the winter term.

The University of Manitoba, in Winnipeg, started the academic year requiring masks, despite other post-secondary institutions lifting their mandates.

The decision to maintain the mandate into the winter term was made after consulting with public health experts and the university community, an online message from university president and vice-chancellor Michael Benarroch says.

While acknowledging there is "a diverse range of perspectives" on the current need for masks, there has been a strong request for the U of M to retain the mandate "to support a safe in-person environment," the message says.

COVID-19 and other respiratory infections are high and putting significant strain on the health-care system, and masks are among the most effective public health tools to reduce transmission, the message says — and use of masks is far greater when supported by a mandate.

"We will look at easing the mask mandate when it is safer to do so. Going into winter term, a mask mandate is the best way to protect our community right now," the message says.

Masks are required in all indoor spaces, unless in a food-designated area or alone in a closed space.

While KN95 masks are highly recommended, three-ply medical-grade masks are also acceptable.

Students can pick up masks at distribution sites on the Fort Garry campus (Machray Hall, UMSU service centre, the engineering complex, Drake Centre, Fletcher Argue Building, Extended Education Complex) and the Bannatyne campus (Brodie Centre).