U of M to resume in-person classes for fully vaccinated students, staff

Students are heading back to in-person classes at the University of Manitoba starting in the winter term, after nearly two years of remote education.

The university announced in a news release on Friday that all students and staff will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and upload their proof of vaccination to be on campus.

Most of the school community has already done so, the university says. Roughly 72 per cent of employees and 81 per cent of students are fully vaccinated.

However, rapid testing alternatives won't be available for those who haven't submitted their proof of vaccination unless they have received an approved exemption.

Students who haven't uploaded their proof will be de-registered from in-person courses in the winter. All employees who are required to be on campus and have not uploaded proof of vaccination (or received an approved exemption) will be placed on unpaid leave.

"These measures underscore UM's commitment to the health and safety of our community while allowing us to come together and fully participate in on-campus activities," the release said.

Students and staff can get their vaccines on campus at University Health Service.

Administration is asking students and staff to upload their proof of vaccination immediately if they haven't done so already.

For the remainder of the fall term, students and staff who don't have at least two doses will have to have a negative COVID-19 test result before participating in on-campus activities.

University of Manitoba started the year with between 10 and 15 per cent of students learning in-person, a spokesperson said at the time.

There are nearly 30,000 students at Manitoba's largest university.