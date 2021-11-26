Mediator scolds University of Manitoba Faculty Association for rejecting arbitration to end strike

A mediator has slammed the striking University of Manitoba Faculty Association for failing to accept binding arbitration in its labour dispute with the University of Manitoba, saying there is no further value in mediation.

Arne Peltz recommends arbitration since "there is no likelihood that the parties will reach a settlement of outstanding differences without a protracted continuing strike."

In Peltz's final recommendation, which was released to media by the U of M Friday, he says the university has accepted his recommendation. The faculty association has not, despite nearly four weeks of mediation.

"The parties remain far apart. I therefore reiterate my recommendation that all outstanding differences be referred to binding interest arbitration," he said.

Interest arbitration can be especially useful where there are innocent third parties seriously impacted by a strikes, which in this case are U of M students.

UMFA, which represents over 1,200 professors, instructors and librarians at the Winnipeg-based university, went on strike Nov. 2.

"I urge UMFA to reconsider. There is no need for this strike to continue. If it does, this will not be because of a restrictive government mandate or employer intransigence," Peltz said.

"Like the University [of Manitoba], UMFA should be willing to subject all its proposals to scrutiny before an independent arbitrator and to live with the result."