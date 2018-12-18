Chemical smell prompts temporary evacuation of University of Manitoba building

University of Manitoba students and staff were forced outside Tuesday morning after a chemical odour raised concerns and drew hazmat inspectors to the south Winnipeg campus.

The university's human ecology building was evacuated just before 11 a.m. after reports of an "unusual smell," said U of M spokesperson John Danakas.

The building was deemed safe to re-enter after firefighters and a hazardous materials team cleared the HVAC system, according to a City of Winnipeg spokesperson.

The cause of the smell was never determined, the city said.

