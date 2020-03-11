U of M engineering faculty renamed after $20M donation

University of Manitoba engineering students graduating this spring will receive degrees from what is now called the Price faculty of engineering, after a $20-million donation from Gerry and Barb Price, the university announced Wednesday.

Gerry Price is president of Price Industries, a Winnipeg-based manufacturer and supplier of HVAC systems that has offices in Ontario, the U.S. and the U.K.

"It will allow more Manitoba students to study engineering at home, enabling them to grow into professional engineers, which will help support our economy," Chancellor Anne Mahon told the crowd attending the announcement.

"Everything that Gerry and Barb have helped build here at UM has and will continue to ensure our grads thrive as citizens of our world."

The donation will also create seven faculty positions over the next 10 years, a news release said.

"I'm so proud that my parchment will say that I graduated from the Price Faculty of Engineering," Laura Stoyko, Senior Stick of the University of Manitoba Engineering Society.

In total, the two have donated more than $23 million to the Front and Centre fundraising campaign, a news release from the university said. Jonathan Beddoes, dean of engineering, said at the announcement that the Price family is the largest local donor to the campaign.

Last November, $600,000 from the Price Family Foundation established the Price Graduate Scholarships for Women in Engineering. In 2016, the Prices gave $1.25 million to the university.