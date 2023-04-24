University of Manitoba drops mask mandate starting next week

The University of Manitoba will stop requiring students, staff and visitors to mask up when on campus beginning next week.

Manitoba's largest university says masking is still "strongly encouraged" and masks will still be supplied on campus for those want them, but it won't be a requirement starting May 1.

Until then, masking is still mandated in all indoor spaces, save for some private closed spaces and food-designated areas.

U of M president and vice-chancellor Michael Benarroch said on Monday that the change aligns in-house polices with those in place elsewhere in Manitoba.

Benarroch said the U of M has been "very mindful of the most vulnerable among us" who have carried "more of a burden" of risk than the rest regarding COVID-19.

That's why the school kept its mandate in place longer than most post-secondary institutions, he said.

Benarroch said the "mandate helped keep our community safe while vaccines were rolled out, and while hospitals were under the greatest strain," and he thanked those who "prioritized public health by wearing a mask."

Last fall, the U of M announced it would extend its mask mandate through the winter semester, despite other colleges and universities lifting theirs. That decision was the result of consultations with public health officials at the time, according to the university.

More from CBC Manitoba: