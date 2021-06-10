Manitoba's 2 largest universities, several other schools to require staff and students to be vaccinated

Manitoba's two largest universities and several other post-secondary schools in the province will require staff and students to prove they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend campus this fall.

The University of Manitoba, the University of Winnipeg, Canadian Mennonite University and Red River College in Winnipeg and University College of the North in The Pas all sent out news releases Thursday morning about their vaccine mandates.

Assiniboine Community College in Brandon also said it will pursue a policy generally requiring all students, staff, contractors and visitors to campus to be vaccinated, but that policy will still require the approval of its board of governors.

Brandon University is strongly encouraging but not requiring vaccines before the fall term begins, though it said in a news release that it plans to work out logistical issues around a possible vaccine mandate in the coming weeks.

Providence University College and Theological Seminary in Otterburne, Man., said in a Sunday post on its website that it "highly encourages all students and employees to receive full vaccination before beginning their time as a member of the Providence community" but stopped short of mandating immunizations.

Vaccination deadlines

Most of the schools that made announcements about vaccine mandates on Thursday also provided deadlines for when those who haven't yet been vaccinated need to get their shots in order to attend campus.

The University of Manitoba said students, staff, faculty and campus visitors 12 and older will need to get a first dose by Sept. 22 and a second by the end of October.

Canadian Mennonite University will require students, staff and faculty to get a first dose by Aug. 31 and a second by Sept. 30, while Red River College will require first doses by Sept. 19 and second shots by Oct. 17.

At University College of the North, students, faculty, staff and visitors will need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.

The University of Winnipeg said it will remain closed to the public for the fall term, with authorized students, faculty and staff allowed to enter through controlled access points after they've shown one-time proof of vaccination.

Those who aren't vaccinated or still only have one dose will have to sign a form declaring they'll get fully vaccinated and show proof within a specified timeframe to get into the U of W, though that timeframe was not announced Thursday. If they don't, their access to campus will be revoked.

The University of Winnipeg's mandate won't apply to high school students at the University of Winnipeg Collegiate or fitness centre members and external organizations that use the Axworthy Health and RecPlex, the school said.

Few exemptions

Some of the schools that announced vaccine mandates also included reasons why people may be exempt from the new rules.

At the University of Winnipeg, those unable to get vaccinated who "provide satisfactory medical verification" will still be allowed to access campus.

Those who refuse to get vaccinated will have to learn remotely, work remotely (if possible) or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The University of Manitoba said it will also accommodate people who can't be vaccinated for medical reasons "and will work with individuals who request accommodation on other grounds."

Red River College said it respects medical and religious- or creed-based exemptions for vaccinations "upon presentation of appropriate documentation." A process for those types of exemptions is still being worked out.