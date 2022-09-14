Manitoba universities cancel classes Monday to honour Queen's funeral

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday has prompted a number of Manitoba post-secondary institutions to cancel classes for the day.

The three largest institutions in Winnipeg — University of Manitoba, University of Winnipeg and Red River College Polytechnic — have all said classes will be cancelled and campus buildings closed to observe a day of mourning.

Brandon University will also be closed Monday, as will Assiniboine Community College's campuses in Brandon, Dauphin and Winnipeg.

The same goes for University College of the North, which has two main campuses — in The Pas and Thompson — as well as learning centres in 12 other northern Manitoba communities.

CBC News has reached out to St. Boniface University for information on its plans as well.

Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8 at age 96. She reigned as monarch of the Commonwealth, including Canada, for 70 years, longer than any other British ruler.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared Monday will be a one-time federal holiday as Her Majesty is buried in the U.K. He left it up to provincial and territorial governments to determine whether to also commemorate the day as a statutory holiday.

All Canada and Manitoba flags on the U of M's Fort Garry campus are at half-mast and will remain that way through Monday's funeral. All buildings and services, including libraries, will be locked, and classes may be rescheduled on a case-by-case basis, a statement from the university said.

Similarly at U of W and RRC Polytechnic, flags have been lowered and all in-person and remote learning classes are cancelled for Monday. Any tests, classes, or other course requirements impacted by the closures will be rescheduled.

U of W buildings will be closed Monday but essential services, such as security, will remain on site and available. Food services will be available at the same level as on statutory holidays, with Elements open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On the Brandon University campus, buildings will only accessible by student or employee access cards. Food services will continue for those in residence and the Healthy Living Centre will be open regular business hours.

The BU senate voted to reduce the requisite contact hours for courses impacted by the closure. Anyone whose research, practicum placements or other scheduled learning activities require their presence on Monday is urged to reach out to their instructors or deans.

The university in Manitoba's second-largest city shares important ties with the Queen, including her connection to two of the most significant expansions in the school's history, BU president David Docherty said in a statement, offering condolences.

In 1970, Queen Elizabeth travelled by train through southern Manitoba with her husband Prince Philip and two eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, seen here in Brandon. (Archives of Manitoba)

During her first visit to BU in 1970, the Queen laid the cornerstone for the construction of the James R. Brodie Science Centre. That cornerstone, now more than a half-century old, is in the process of being refreshed with replacement letters.

In 1984, the Queen returned to the campus and participated in the official opening of the new music building — renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Music Building in her honour. A portrait of the Queen in the building has been draped with a black ribbon.

The Queen visited Manitoba six times in her lifetime, stopping in Winnipeg, Dauphin, Brandon and Neepawa.

During that 1970 visit to Brandon, the Royal Family slipped away to spend some quiet time in a secretive getaway on the property of a potato farmer south of Carberry.

The Queen's most recent visit was in 2010, when she dedicated a cornerstone of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg.

The Manitoba Legislature is illuminated in commemoration of Queen Elizabeth. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have said they will recognize Monday as a statutory holiday, but several other provinces, including Manitoba, have stopped short of that.

Manitoba government employees who work in non-essential services will have Monday off and all non-essential government services and offices will be closed.

Schools, child-care and health-care providers will remain open.

The provincial government is also planning a 21-gun salute, followed by a royal gun salute of 96 rounds to honour each year of the Queen's life. The event will take place on the south grounds of the Manitoba Legislature.